Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Food and Bar Movies Revealed

New York, NY – The late celebrity chef and author Anthony Bourdain often critiqued the depiction of the culinary world in films. Known for his passion for food and film, Bourdain had specific views on which movies accurately portrayed the restaurant industry.

Among his favorites, Bourdain ranked “Ratatouille” as a top contender. He praised its realistic portrayal, noting the attention to detail in scenes, such as “the burn scars on the woman chef’s arm.” He described “Ratatouille” as coming “as close to being perfect as any film” in showing the industry.

Other films that Bourdain appreciated include “Eat Drink Man Woman” and Germany’s “Mostly Martha.” He even cited “Goodfellas” as an intriguing metaphor for a chef’s life, reflecting on the secretive and distinct moral landscape of the culinary world.

However, Bourdain was not shy about expressing his disappointment in cookery-themed films. He found faults in “Chef,” directed by Jon Favreau, calling it “a fairy tale.” The film “Burnt,” featuring Bradley Cooper, left him particularly frustrated, labeling it “f*cking unwatchable.” He described the experience as agony, saying, “I literally couldn’t watch it.”

When it came to bar-centric movies, Bourdain had a fondness for “Road House.” He mentioned that he celebrated each year with a “Road House party,” inviting friends to join him in drinking and watching the film, which he affectionately called “awesome.”

Bourdain expressed creativity in his passion for film, revealing that he would have liked to contribute dialogue to a “Road House” remake or write kitchen scenes for a “John Wick” sequel. His love for both the food and film industries shined through in his candid critiques and recommendations.