Anthony Bourdain’s Take on Restaurants Serving Steak and Sushi

NEW YORK, NY — Anthony Bourdain, renowned chef and food philosopher, had specific opinions on restaurant menus. One of his most notable rules was to be wary of establishments that serve both steak and sushi, considering it a red flag. Bourdain argued that these two dishes require distinct skills and expertise, making it unlikely for a restaurant to excel at both.

For Bourdain, menus featuring steak and sushi indicated a lack of focus. He believed that great food comes from a chef’s deep understanding and mastery of a specific type of cuisine. A sushi chef, he noted, dedicates years to perfecting techniques for crafting nigiri, while a steakhouse chef specializes in achieving the perfect sear and flavor profile.

Bourdain didn’t dismiss variety entirely, as he loved global street food. However, he challenged the notion that versatility is always beneficial in dining. “If a restaurant attempts to please everyone, it often fails to please anyone,” he warned. His perspective underscored the importance of a restaurant’s identity in delivering an authentic culinary experience.

While Bourdain understood that exceptions existed—like all-you-can-eat buffets in Las Vegas that serve various cuisines efficiently—he remained skeptical of mid-range restaurants trying to mix different culinary styles. He claimed that attempting to master both steak and sushi would require two separate kitchens, as each demands a high level of skill and focus.

With his groundbreaking views on food and authenticity, Bourdain’s advice resonates in today’s culinary world. When diners see a menu featuring both upscale Wagyu and spicy tuna rolls, they might remember Bourdain’s warning: if a restaurant cannot focus on what it does best, it may not be excelling at anything at all.