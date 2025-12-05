Anthony Edwards Leads Timberwolves to Overtime Win Over Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, 34 of which came in the second half, to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 149-142 overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Edwards, who entered the game averaging 37.2 points over his last five outings, had a slow start, missing four of his first five three-point attempts. However, he found his rhythm in the second half, making five of his eight attempts from long range, including a critical layup with 2.3 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

The Pelicans were led by Derik Queen, who scored 33 points. Zion Williamson did not play due to a right adductor strain. Despite a strong showing from New Orleans, which included a 15-0 run in the second quarter to take a 68-55 lead into halftime, they could not hold on to the lead.

Despite trailing for much of the game, the Timberwolves made a late push. Jaden McDaniels contributed significant plays, including a key basket in the final minute of the fourth quarter. In overtime, Julius Randle scored eight points, helping secure the win for Minnesota, who has now won three straight games.

The end of the game was tense, with New Orleans leading 129-125 as the clock wound down. However, their offense stalled in the final moments of regulation, and they failed to score thereafter. Edwards then took control, showcasing his ability to drive to the basket under pressure.

This win improves Minnesota’s record to 13-8, while New Orleans falls to 3-19. The Pelicans have now lost 13 of their last 14 games and are struggling with injuries and performance issues this season.

The Timberwolves will face the Pelicans again on Thursday night, looking to continue their winning streak.