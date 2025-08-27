Entertainment
Anthony Ippolito to Star as Sylvester Stallone in ‘I Play Rocky’
LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Anthony Ippolito has been cast as a young Sylvester Stallone in the film ‘I Play Rocky‘, which chronicles the creation of the iconic boxing movie *Rocky*. The project is being developed by Amazon MGM and directed by Peter Farrelly, known for winning an Oscar for *Green Book*.
‘I Play Rocky’ tells the inspiring story of Stallone, who not only wrote the screenplay for *Rocky* but also fought to play the lead role despite facing numerous rejections. Stallone’s determination ultimately led to his casting, becoming an unforgettable underdog story even before the cameras began to roll.
Ippolito’s journey to land the role mirrored Stallone’s own tenacity. After learning about the project, Ippolito submitted an unsolicited audition tape directly to the producers, showcasing his passion for the character. This bold step led to his selection for the coveted role.
Toby Emmerich and Christian Baha are producing the film, while Peter Gamble penned the screenplay. The original *Rocky* film, released in 1976, is one of the most successful sports movies, generating over $1.7 billion globally, including its sequels and the *Creed* spin-offs.
Previously, Ippolito played Al Pacino in Paramount+’s limited series *The Offer*, which detailed the making of yet another classic film, *The Godfather*. His credits also include appearances in Netflix’s *Purple Hearts*, and a younger version of Adam Sandler’s character in *Pixels*.
The film *I Play Rocky* promises to delve into the struggles and triumphs of an actor who believed in himself when no one else did, embodying the spirit of the beloved movie it honors.
