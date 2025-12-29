Anthony Joshua Injured in Fatal Car Crash in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria – British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua was involved in a car crash on the Ogun–Lagos expressway, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals. The accident occurred around 11 a.m. local time on December 29, 2023. Local authorities confirmed Joshua, who has Nigerian roots and was visiting the country, sustained minor injuries but is in good condition.

According to reports from Punch News, Joshua’s vehicle, a Lexus SUV, collided with a truck on the busy Lagos-Ibadan highway in Makun, Ogun State. Eyewitnesses reported that Joshua was seated in the back seat along with another passenger, while two occupants in the front died at the scene.

Adeniyi Orojo, an eyewitness, described the harrowing scene and said, “There was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. His security detail was in a vehicle behind them.” He also explained how eyewitnesses joined the rescue efforts, flagging down oncoming traffic for assistance.

Photos circulating on social media depict the damaged vehicle involved in the crash, emphasizing the severity of the incident. Emergency responders from the Federal Road Safety Corps arrived shortly after the crash to assist.

Prior to the accident, Joshua, 36, had been celebrating a recent victory over influencer Jake Paul just ten days earlier. He is currently on holiday in Nigeria and had been expected to participate in upcoming boxing matches.

As the investigation continues, authorities have not released further details regarding the cause of the crash.