Anthony Joshua Meets Weight Ahead of Fight with Jake Paul

Miami, Florida — Anthony Joshua is on track to make weight for his heavyweight fight against Jake Paul, scheduled for December 19. The British boxer confirmed he weighed in at 110.6 kg, just above the agreed limit of 111 kg for the match.

In a social media post, Joshua, 36, confidently stepped onto the scales, showcasing his commitment to the fight. ‘They must have forgot. I’m used to dealing with big weights and scales,’ he said, hinting at his experience in the ring.

This matchup marks an unusual clash in boxing, with Joshua being a two-time heavyweight champion and Paul, 28 years old, primarily competing at cruiserweight. However, promoter Eddie Hearn revealed that Paul’s team initially requested Joshua to weigh in even lighter before placing the weight limit at 17 stone 7 pounds.

Traditionally, heavyweights do not cut weight, unlike fighters in lighter divisions. Joshua’s previous weight was noted to be 16 stone 3 pounds for his bout against Mike Tyson last year. Both fighters will compete using standard 10-ounce gloves.

The fight card for this event includes several exciting bouts, including American Olympian Jahmal Harvey against Kevin Cervantes, who will kick off the main card. The co-main event will feature Alycia Baumgardner defending her super-featherweight titles against Leila Beaudoin.

On December 16, fans can look forward to MVP Fight Week Showcase 2 at LIV at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. This will offer open workouts and sanctioned fights with fighters from the main card, including a lightweight bout between Luan Medeiros and Hugo Macias.

As the fight week progresses, the final press conference will take place on December 17, and the ceremonial weigh-ins are scheduled for December 18. The fight is expected to attract significant attention, particularly as it will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Joshua’s last appearance in the ring was marked by a loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024. This fight against Paul is seen as both a substantial financial opportunity and a chance for Joshua to reestablish his legacy.

Fans are eager to see if Joshua can secure a decisive victory in Miami, where the fight takes place at the 19,600-capacity Kaseya Center.