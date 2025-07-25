Entertainment
Anthony Mackie Discusses Captain America Role Amid Avengers: Doomsday Rumors
LOS ANGELES, CA — Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently addressed speculation about his screen time in the upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mackie reacted to rumors claiming that his character will have the most significant presence in the film, set to premiere in U.S. theaters on December 18, 2026.
The rumor first surfaced in an article but was humorously acknowledged by Mackie, who joked, “The internet’s true, too. Everything on the internet is true.” He expressed admiration for how convincing the rumor mill can be, stating, “Man, they’re good. Whoever works at the internet they are good, boy. D—!”
During the interview, Mackie also hinted at the conclusion of Captain America: Brave New World, in which his character interacts with Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns. Sterns warns Sam of an upcoming attack from other worlds.
Mackie reflected on how his life has shifted since taking on the Captain America mantle, humorously claiming, “I now get free appetizers everywhere I go.”
Notably, Avengers: Doomsday boasts a star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth, who reprises his role as Thor. Speculation suggests that Mackie’s Sam Wilson will lead this ensemble of heroes.
The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, continues to build anticipation among Marvel fans. As production rapidly progresses, details about the movie and its characters are expected to unfold.
Recent Posts
- Zidansek Eliminates Last Italian Hope at Palermo Ladies Open
- Marlins Face Brewers in Critical NL Matchup Tonight
- Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued Across New England
- Medvedev Advances to Quarter-Finals at Washington Open
- Extreme Heat Hits New England Ahead of Cold Front
- Yankees Eyeing Pirates Players Ahead of Trade Deadline
- NYT Strands Puzzle Hints for July 25th Explained
- Rachel Zegler Exits ‘Evita’ Mid-Performance Due to Illness
- Protests Surge Against Israel’s Actions in Gaza Amid Genocide Claims
- Fenway Park Concession Workers Strike as Red Sox Host Dodgers
- MLB to Host Historic Speedway Classic in Bristol This August
- No New Videos Found for Upcoming Tennis Tournament
- Mayor Adams Faces Legal Challenges Amid Immigration Concerns
- Mets Consider Reunion with Bullpen Star Mike Vasil Ahead of Trade Deadline
- Ken Carson’s ‘Lord of Chaos’ Tour Faces Cancellation Rumors
- Iris Apatow, Edvin Ryding Join Cast of Hunger Games Prequel
- Gregory Soto Helps Orioles Snap Losing Streak Against Guardians
- Olivia Rodrigo, Gracie Abrams Highlight Hunger Crisis in Gaza
- Taylor Townsend Nears Historic Doubles Ranking After DC Open Win
- Bublik Faces Van de Zandschulp in Kitzbuhel Semifinal Showdown