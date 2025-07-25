Anthony Mackie Discusses Captain America Role Amid Avengers: Doomsday Rumors

LOS ANGELES, CA — Anthony Mackie, who plays Sam Wilson/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently addressed speculation about his screen time in the upcoming movie, Avengers: Doomsday. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Mackie reacted to rumors claiming that his character will have the most significant presence in the film, set to premiere in U.S. theaters on December 18, 2026.

The rumor first surfaced in an article but was humorously acknowledged by Mackie, who joked, “The internet’s true, too. Everything on the internet is true.” He expressed admiration for how convincing the rumor mill can be, stating, “Man, they’re good. Whoever works at the internet they are good, boy. D—!”

During the interview, Mackie also hinted at the conclusion of Captain America: Brave New World, in which his character interacts with Tim Blake Nelson’s Samuel Sterns. Sterns warns Sam of an upcoming attack from other worlds.

Mackie reflected on how his life has shifted since taking on the Captain America mantle, humorously claiming, “I now get free appetizers everywhere I go.”

Notably, Avengers: Doomsday boasts a star-studded cast, including Chris Hemsworth, who reprises his role as Thor. Speculation suggests that Mackie’s Sam Wilson will lead this ensemble of heroes.

The film, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, continues to build anticipation among Marvel fans. As production rapidly progresses, details about the movie and its characters are expected to unfold.