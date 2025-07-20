Anthony Macri Wins 42nd Kings Royal After Dominating Performance

ROSSBURG, Ohio — Anthony Macri became a racing royalty Saturday night as he dominated the 42nd running of the Kings Royal, leading all 40 laps to victory at Eldora Speedway. The Dillsburg, PA native’s flawless run earned him a record $200,000 prize and a place in Sprint Car history.

Fans erupted with “Posse-Posse” chants as Macri celebrated in Victory Lane after navigating the race with skill and precision. He skillfully maneuvered his Macri Motorsports No. 39M through traffic while holding off challenges from Friday’s winner, Rico Abreu.

“I’m about to cry,” Macri said, visibly emotional. “Never in a million years did I think I’d be standing up here winning a crown jewel that’s worth $200,000. This is badass.” This win made Macri the 23rd different Kings Royal champion and the third from Pennsylvania.

Rico Abreu, who won The Knight Before event on Friday, finished in second place but acknowledged Macri’s impressive performance. “I just have to thank my guys. They worked on this thing all weekend,” Abreu said. “I just want to tell all the fans what an incredible experience to see all of you guys here.”

Third place went to Kyle Larson, who battled hard but couldn’t match the speed of the leaders. “Congrats to Macri. That’s an awesome win,” Larson remarked.

Macri’s victory is particularly significant given his past struggles in racing. “Never give up no matter how much stuff you tear up,” he shared, reflecting on his journey. “This is where the tears come out. It’s just I stuck through it.”

Full results from the feature race highlighted a competitive field, with Brian Brown finishing fourth and David Gravel in fifth after starting from 19th place.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars will head to Pennsylvania next for the Bricker’s Bash and C&D Rigging Summer Nationals.