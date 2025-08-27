St. Anthony Saints Aim for Success in Girls’ Flag Football League

LONG BEACH, Calif. — The St. Anthony Saints are looking to build a competitive girls’ flag football program in a challenging league as the sport continues to grow. After reaching the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs last season, the Saints aim to repeat that success in 2025.

Athletic Director Vincent Nolasco has stepped in as interim head coach this season and expressed his enthusiasm for taking on his first high school head coaching role. “The success that they had last year in the inaugural season, that’s something I really wanted to continue for them,” said Nolasco. “I did not want to let the team down in terms of not having a coach. I’m really excited about the opportunity. It’s been fun.”

The Saints started the season strong with two victories: a close 12-7 win over St. Paul and a commanding 45-0 win against Ramona Convent in their home opener. To increase community involvement, the Saints will host games on Monday nights, allowing more family and friends to attend. “The idea is to really bring in the community aspect for the parents and families,” Nolasco explained, highlighting the new scheduling strategy.

The roster may not be deep, but St. Anthony returns experienced players, including senior quarterback Jordyn Washington. Washington, a tri-sport athlete who also plays basketball and runs track, poses a significant threat on the field. Another familiar face is senior Nila Lolesio-Pua, who plays both running back and wide receiver. Her background in rugby and her family’s history in the program add to her significance on the team.

Additional key players include senior Layla Starks, junior Adayna Mmeje, and freshman Deja Graham. The Saints will face a challenging season in the Camino Real League, competing against four other playoff teams from last year, including Bishop Montgomery and powerhouse Saint Joseph, who went 21-1 and ranked No. 1 in the nation.

St. Anthony’s next home game is set for Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. against Buena Park. The team looks forward to the challenges ahead as they strive for another successful season.