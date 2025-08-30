Sports
Anthony Volpe Faces Criticism Amid Struggles with Yankees
CHICAGO — New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe is experiencing significant challenges this season, leading to frustration from fans and criticism of his performance. As of August 29, Volpe committed his second error against the Chicago White Sox, bringing his total to 18 errors this year, the second most in Major League Baseball.
Volpe’s struggles have been pronounced in recent weeks. Since August 15, he recorded only one hit compared to two errors, a stark contrast for a player expected to be a key contributor. Following a modest 2-for-3 performance in a 10-4 victory over the White Sox, Volpe’s batting average stands at .207, with an on-base percentage below .200.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone defended Volpe, stating he hasn’t been given enough credit for his offensive capabilities. Boone emphasized that while Volpe has underperformed this season, he remains a valuable player given his defensive skills at a crucial position. “We just hammer the struggles…he’s still a frontline defensive player,” Boone said.
Despite Boone’s support, Volpe’s recent statistics reveal a decline in performance, particularly defensively where he ranked sixth among shortstops last year and now finds himself tied for 30th this season. Boone dismissed calls for Volpe’s demotion to Triple-A, citing the player’s potential and the need for him to regain confidence.
Volpe acknowledged the frustrations but remains optimistic, stating, “It’s obviously frustrating… At the same time, I felt it was close and in a good spot.” Boone noted that Volpe’s recent benching for two games was not a punishment but a chance for him to reset mentally.
With the Yankees looking for solutions, José Caballero has emerged as a potential option at shortstop. Boone has expressed confidence in Caballero’s abilities, but there are indications that Volpe will maintain his role as the starting shortstop moving forward.
