Anthropic Launches Claude Opus 4.1 in GitHub Copilot

San Francisco, CA – Anthropic has released its latest AI model, Claude Opus 4.1, now available for users of GitHub Copilot. This new model succeeds Claude Opus 4 and is designed to enhance creative thinking through advanced tool use and logical summaries.

Claude Opus 4.1 is accessible to users on Copilot Enterprise and Pro+ plans. Users can find the new model in GitHub Copilot Chat on github.com, Visual Studio Code, and GitHub Mobile by selecting it from the chat model picker.

For Visual Studio Code users, it’s important to note that Opus 4.1 will initially be available only in certain conditions. Anthropic plans a gradual rollout of this model over the next few hours, encouraging users to check back regularly if they do not see access immediately.

While Claude Opus 4 will continue to be accessible for a limited time, it will be deprecated in 15 days. Copilot Enterprise administrators are advised to enable access to the new models through the updated policy found in Copilot settings. Administrators can confirm their access by reviewing individual settings and checking that the policy is activated for Claude Opus 4.1.

Once enabled, users will see the new model in the Copilot Chat model selector. Further information about the release can be found on Anthropic’s official channels, and for any inquiries, users are encouraged to participate in the pertinent discussions.