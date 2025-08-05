Anthropic Launches Claude Opus 4.1 with Enhanced Coding and Reasoning

San Francisco, CA – Today, AI firm Anthropic announced the release of Claude Opus 4.1, an advanced upgrade to its previous Claude Opus 4 model. This new version enhances capabilities in agentic tasks, coding, and reasoning, now available to paid users through various platforms including GitHub Copilot, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud‘s Vertex AI.

Released on August 5, 2025, Claude Opus 4.1 boasts an improved software engineering accuracy rate of 74.5%. This marks a significant rise from the 72.5% accuracy seen with Claude Opus 4 and 62.3% with Claude Sonnet 3.7. According to Anthropic, the model excels in tasks that require detailed research and data analysis, particularly in detail tracking and searching capabilities.

Rakuten Group conducted tests and reported that Opus 4.1 efficiently identifies precise corrections within extensive codebases while avoiding unintentional changes or bugs. This precision is highly valued for routine debugging operations. Windsurf also noted a noticeable improvement on their benchmarks, with Opus 4.1 achieving one standard deviation better performance compared to its predecessor.

Anthropic is undertaking ongoing improvements, with plans to introduce more significant updates in the upcoming weeks. Users can switch to Claude Opus 4.1 via the API using the identifier ‘claude-opus-4-1-20250805’. The release includes a stronger framework for extended reasoning and a dual-tool setup for file editing and command execution.

The new model’s launch comes as anticipation builds around competing advancements, particularly OpenAI’s GPT-5. Although Claude Opus 4.1 is labeled a minor update, similar incremental releases in the past have led to substantial advancements in functionality.

For developers and professionals relying on Claude for various tasks, this upgrade promotes enhanced problem-solving abilities, suggesting a leap in operational efficiency with the newest model.