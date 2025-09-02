Anthropic Secures $13 Billion in Series F Funding, Valued at $183 Billion

San Francisco, CA — Anthropic has successfully completed a $13 billion Series F funding round, boosting its post-money valuation to $183 billion. The funding was led by ICONIQ, alongside Fidelity Management & Research Company and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

This latest investment underscores Anthropic’s robust growth as a leading intelligence platform for enterprises and developers. Significant investors in this round also include Altimeter, Baillie Gifford, and multiple other prominent venture capital, sovereign wealth, and asset management funds.

“From Fortune 500 companies to AI-native startups, our customers rely on Anthropic’s frontier models for their crucial work,” said Krishna Rao, Chief Financial Officer of Anthropic. He highlighted the exponential growth in demand as indicative of investors’ confidence in the company’s financial strength.

Since the launch of its AI model, Claude, in March 2023, Anthropic has seen remarkable growth. By early 2025, the company’s revenue surged to approximately $1 billion, and by August 2025, it reached over $5 billion in run-rate revenue, marking it as one of the fastest-growing technology firms.

Currently, Anthropic serves over 300,000 business customers, with a notable increase in large accounts contributing over $100,000 in revenue. Rao stated that demand is spanning across their entire platform, which includes products designed for both enterprises and individual users.

Claude Code, a tool released in May 2025, has gained popularity among developers, generating over $500 million in run-rate revenue and experiencing more than a tenfold increase in usage within three months.

“We are honored to partner with Dario and the team,” said Divesh Makan, Partner at ICONIQ. “Enterprise leaders tell us Claude is built on a trustworthy foundation, guided by leaders focused on the long-term.”

The Series F funding will enhance Anthropic’s ability to meet increasing enterprise demand, further safety research, and support its global expansion efforts.