Anticipated 2025 TV Premieres: New Shows and Spin-Offs Revealed

Los Angeles, CA – As fans await the slew of new television offerings for 2025, Rotten Tomatoes has updated its premiere dates calendar, highlighting both returning favorites and fresh series. Bookmark the page for the latest on network schedules and streaming launches.

One of the most anticipated series is an HBO Max prequel to the acclaimed It films. Set in the haunted town of Derry, this new series explores the dark history before the events of the films, with Bill Skarsgård returning as Pennywise. Fans can expect a series filled with chilling moments and familiar imagery, including the iconic red balloon, with the release slated for October 2025.

September 4, 2025, marks the debut of The Paper, a spin-off from the iconic sitcom The Office. This mockumentary will focus on a small-town newspaper, with Oscar Nuñez reprising his role as Oscar Martinez. The series, produced by notable names including Greg Daniels and Ricky Gervais, is expected to draw crowds who are nostalgic for the original series.

Netflix‘s limited series Black Rabbit promises to deliver a thrill on September 18, 2025. Starring Jude Law as a restaurant owner and Jason Bateman as his troubled brother, the narrative blends crime with high-stakes drama. The supporting cast features names like Cleopatra Coleman and Amaka Okafor.

On September 7, 2025, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon returns with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride navigating a new, unpredictable environment in Spain. The third season, subtitled The Book of Carol, introduces viewers to new landscapes and challenges in the ongoing quest for survival.

Meanwhile, the beloved series The Summer I Turned Pretty will premiere its third season in Bryant Park, New York City, on July 16. Author Jenny Han reflected on her connection to the iconic location and the excitement of her readers.

With so many options on the horizon, fans of both drama and comedy have plenty to look forward to in the upcoming months.