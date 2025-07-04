Anticipation Builds for Epic Showdown at 2025 Tour de France

PARIS, France — The 2025 Tour de France is set to begin on July 5, featuring a lineup of 184 riders from 23 teams aiming for victories across the iconic race. All eyes are on Tadej Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard, who are expected to be the main contenders for the yellow jersey this year.

Pogacar, the 26-year-old defending champion from UAE Team Emirates, targets his fourth title, while Vingegaard, who is 28 years old, seeks redemption after finishing second to Pogacar in their last two Tour encounters. The rivalry between the two cyclists has become one of the most captivating storylines in recent cycling history.

Vingegaard’s support team features Giro d’Italia winner Simon Yates and American climber Matteo Jorgenson. Meanwhile, Pogacar can rely on Tour of Switzerland champion Joao Almeida, who’s been performing well ahead of this year’s event.

The sprinting field is also exceptionally strong, with top contenders including Remco Evenepoel and Mathieu van der Poel. Evenepoel, who made an impressive debut in last year’s Tour, aims to break into the elite ranks while continuing to vie for stage wins.

The race’s format includes various competitions such as the green jersey for the top sprinter, currently held by Eritrean Biniam Girmay. The young cyclist aims to defend his title while facing challenges from seasoned sprinters like Jasper Philipsen and Jonathan Milan.

This year’s course remains entirely within France and covers 3,338.8 kilometers in 21 stages. The path includes a mix of flat, hilly, and mountain stages, with the concluding stage set to return to Paris on July 27.

Each team from the ProTour and newly selected squads will bring unique strategies for stage wins, with some prioritizing overall competition while others focus solely on individual stages. Expect high-stakes moments and thrilling breakaways as the cyclists navigate the roads of France amidst fierce competition.

As the excitement builds leading up to the Grand Départ in Lille, fans are eager to witness a spectacular race filled with unexpected twists and moments of triumph.