Anticipation Builds for The Game Awards 2025 Reveals

LOS ANGELES, California – The Game Awards 2025 is set to take place on December 11 at 5 PM PT, showcasing anticipated trailers and announcing winners for the year’s best video games. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, this annual event will feature exciting game reveals, including new looks at long-awaited titles.

Among the confirmed highlights, fans can expect a new trailer for the horror series with Resident Evil 9, slated to provide a fresh look at the upcoming entry. Additionally, a reveal for a new character in Exodus, a fighting game based on a cult-favorite comic, is anticipated, heightening excitement around this title.

The sci-fi action RPG from Archetype Studios, featuring former BioWare developers, will also receive attention during the event. The developers aim to showcase more from their game, building upon the legacy of past favorites such as Mass Effect.

Creative Assembly is set to unveil a new Total War game, while Evanescence will perform their song “Afterlife,” featured in the Netflix adaptation of Devil May Cry. These performances add an extra layer of entertainment to the night.

As for nominees, Expedition 33 leads with 12 nominations, a record for The Game Awards. The developers are expected to take home a few awards amidst tough competition from titles like Death Stranding 2 and Hades II.

Speculation suggests various surprises may emerge during the show, including a potential announcement from BioWare regarding their legendary Mass Effect series. Fans are also hoping for a new single-player action RPG from FromSoftware.

With such high stakes and numerous expectations, viewers will be glued to their screens to see what announcements come to fruition on this monumental night for gaming.