Antigua GFC Faces Marquense After TAS Ruling

SACATEPÉQUEZ, Guatemala — Antigua GFC will host Marquense today at 6 p.m. following a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) that reinstated three points to Xinabajul. This decision has sparked controversy, especially among the players of Marquense, who lost those points previously awarded by CAS against Xinabajul.

The match marks the opening day of the Torneo Apertura 2025, and the anticipation is high for the home team. Antigua GFC, fresh off their recent championship title won in the Clausura 2025, wishes to make a strong impression in both national and international competitions.

On the other hand, Marquense comes into the match with uncertainty surrounding their standing in the league. They are preparing for a season where the league might consist of 13 clubs, depending on Xinabajul’s registration status.

Antigua’s players and fans alike are buzzing with excitement, as the team seeks to shine after their last victory. Vice-captain Carlos Ruiz commented, “We are focused on putting our best foot forward. Winning our opening match is crucial for our confidence this season.”

The anticipation builds as fans prepare for this season opener, where both teams will battle for crucial points in the league amid a backdrop of shifting standings. The outcome could set the tone for the rest of the season.