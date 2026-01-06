BOURNEMOUTH, England – Antoine Semenyo is on the verge of completing a transfer to Manchester City, having agreed to a five-year contract reportedly worth £150,000 a week. City has indicated it will trigger Semenyo’s £65 million ($87 million) release clause from Bournemouth before the January transfer window deadline.

Speaking ahead of Bournemouth’s match against Tottenham on Wednesday, manager Andoni Iraola hinted that this could be an emotional farewell for Semenyo. “I think it could be the last game,” he said, referencing the interest from City and the ongoing rumors surrounding the winger’s future.

Guardiola has chosen to remain tight-lipped on the transfer negotiations, stating during a press conference, “I don’t know any news about anything right now. It’s the transfer window, which is completely closed.” Despite this, sources close to the club suggest that discussions are advanced.

Semenyo, who has scored nine goals and registered three assists this season, has emerged as a key player at Bournemouth, making it difficult for the club to contemplate his departure. Iraola emphasized Semenyo’s importance, saying he is “almost impossible to replace.”

However, the Cherries manager expressed hope that Semenyo would still play in the upcoming fixture against Arsenal on January 3. The release clause is only effective for ten days at the start of the transfer window, intensifying the urgency for City to finalize the move.

If Semenyo does fulfill his move to City, it could also spark further transfers as the club adjusts its squad to accommodate the new addition. The transfer of Semenyo to City marks a significant shift in both players’ and clubs’ trajectories as they look toward their ambitions in the current Premier League season.