Antonio Brown Sparks Outrage Over Offensive Caitlin Clark Post

Atlanta, Georgia — Antonio Brown ignited a firestorm on social media after posting an offensive image of WNBA star Caitlin Clark on August 2. The former NFL wide receiver used a photoshopped picture to mock the women’s league’s fight for fair pay amid controversies involving sex toys thrown onto the court during games.

The image depicted Clark wearing a T-shirt with the slogan: “Pay us in green floppy d**dos,” an apparent jab at the ongoing efforts by WNBA players for better wages. This post came just days after two incidents of sex toys being thrown during WNBA games. The first occurred on July 30, during a match between the Atlanta Dream and the Golden State Valkyries in College Park, Georgia, where a green toy landed on the court near the game’s end.

Brown’s post received backlash online, with fans criticizing him for trivializing a serious issue. Caitlin Clark, recognized as one of the leading figures in women’s basketball, recently attracted attention at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. Players from her team wore shirts reading: “Pay Us What You Owe Us,” drawing attention to a long-standing pay disparity between WNBA and NBA players.

Despite the growing popularity of the WNBA, highlighted by a recent $2.2 billion TV deal, players continue to earn significantly less. For instance, Clark makes $78,000 a year, while the average NBA salary is around $13 million.

Currently, Brown is living in the United Arab Emirates, having left the United States following a May incident in Miami where he was involved in a police chase and allegedly fired shots. He faces charges of attempted murder, and a warrant for his arrest is active. His financial troubles also continue, as he reportedly owes over $3.5 million.