Entertainment
Anuel AA Announces ‘Real Hasta La Muerte 2’ Tour for 2025
Miami, FL — Reggaetón star Anuel AA has re-announced his ‘Real Hasta La Muerte 2’ tour for 2025, now with additional dates due to high demand. The tour will kick off on August 8, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami and wrap up in Tampa, Florida, on September 21, 2025.
This tour includes 20 major U.S. cities and features new stops added to accommodate more fans. Anuel AA, known for his influential voice in Latin urban music, has also released new singles like “Te Canto Bajito” featuring Blessd & SOG and “Baddie” with Luar La L.
Anuel AA made his debut with the album ‘Real Hasta la Muerte’ in 2018, reaching #1 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart. He expresses excitement to return to the stage and promises an unforgettable high-energy experience for his fans.
The Miami concert will start at 8 p.m. on September 17 at the Kaseya Center, located at 601 Biscayne Blvd. Tickets for the concert range from $95 to $258, available through various outlets.
“I can’t wait to share my music and energy with you all,” Anuel AA stated, reflecting on his anticipation for the tour.
