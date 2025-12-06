Sports
OG Anunoby Upgraded to Questionable for Knicks vs. Jazz Game
NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York Knicks received positive news regarding star forward OG Anunoby ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable after missing nearly three weeks due to a left hamstring strain.
Anunoby sustained the injury on November 14 during a game against the Miami Heat, leaving the game in the first quarter. On Wednesday, Knicks head coach Mike Brown announced that Anunoby has been cleared for contact practice, signaling a step forward in his recovery.
Before his injury, Anunoby was performing strongly, averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and nearly 2 steals per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from the three-point line. His defensive contributions have been particularly missed, as he often guards the opposing team’s top scorers.
The Knicks have managed a record of 6-3 without Anunoby, showing the depth of their roster. Brown will face a decision regarding the starting lineup upon Anunoby’s return, specifically whether to keep Miles McBride or Josh Hart in the starting five.
If Anunoby does play, the Knicks are likely to ease him back into a full workload due to the nature of hamstring injuries, which require caution to avoid recurrence.
Meanwhile, guard Landry Shamet remains out with a shoulder injury and is not expected to return until late December. This ongoing absence continues to challenge the Knicks’ backcourt depth.
The Jazz will enter the game dealing with injuries of their own, including center Walker Kessler, who is out for the season after shoulder surgery, and forward Georges Niang, who is sidelined with a foot injury. As of now, center Jusuf Nurkic is also listed as questionable.
Anunoby’s potential return could give the Knicks a much-needed boost against the shorthanded Jazz. Tip-off is scheduled for Friday night at the Garden.
Recent Posts
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills
- Vanderbilt Coach Claims Bias as Team Awaits Playoff Fate
- Cardinals Without Key Players for Week 14 Clash Against Rams
- Bengals’ Jermaine Burton Suspended Before Game vs. Bills
- Elic Ayomanor: Rising Star in the NFL with Strong Family Support
- Texas Tech Wins First Big 12 Championship After Four Decades