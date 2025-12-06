OG Anunoby Upgraded to Questionable for Knicks vs. Jazz Game

NEW YORK, N.Y. — The New York Knicks received positive news regarding star forward OG Anunoby ahead of their matchup against the Utah Jazz on Friday night at Madison Square Garden. Anunoby has been upgraded to questionable after missing nearly three weeks due to a left hamstring strain.

Anunoby sustained the injury on November 14 during a game against the Miami Heat, leaving the game in the first quarter. On Wednesday, Knicks head coach Mike Brown announced that Anunoby has been cleared for contact practice, signaling a step forward in his recovery.

Before his injury, Anunoby was performing strongly, averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and nearly 2 steals per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from the three-point line. His defensive contributions have been particularly missed, as he often guards the opposing team’s top scorers.

The Knicks have managed a record of 6-3 without Anunoby, showing the depth of their roster. Brown will face a decision regarding the starting lineup upon Anunoby’s return, specifically whether to keep Miles McBride or Josh Hart in the starting five.

If Anunoby does play, the Knicks are likely to ease him back into a full workload due to the nature of hamstring injuries, which require caution to avoid recurrence.

Meanwhile, guard Landry Shamet remains out with a shoulder injury and is not expected to return until late December. This ongoing absence continues to challenge the Knicks’ backcourt depth.

The Jazz will enter the game dealing with injuries of their own, including center Walker Kessler, who is out for the season after shoulder surgery, and forward Georges Niang, who is sidelined with a foot injury. As of now, center Jusuf Nurkic is also listed as questionable.

Anunoby’s potential return could give the Knicks a much-needed boost against the shorthanded Jazz. Tip-off is scheduled for Friday night at the Garden.