Sports
Apache Debuts with Intensity at NXT’s Women’s Speed Tournament
ORLANDO, Florida — The women’s Speed tournament continued on Tuesday at NXT, featuring a thrilling match that advanced a central storyline as the event moves closer to Worlds Collide.
Lainey Reid faced off against Faby Apache, who made her WWE debut after an impressive 30-year career. The match drew the attention of Natalya, who is set to face Apache this Friday at Worlds Collide.
Apache opened the match with a surprise dropkick, showcasing her skill and quickly winning over the crowd. She followed with a head-scissors takeover and a cannonball dive off the ropes, but Reid fought back and almost claimed victory with a sunset flip.
The two wrestlers exchanged near-falls and counters until Apache regained control. With under a minute left, she executed a German suplex that brought her close to a win. However, as Apache climbed the ropes for a Swanton Bomb, Natalya’s presence at ringside momentarily distracted her. This allowed Reid to dodge the move and land a running knee, securing the victory.
Reid’s next match is against Candice LeRae on September 23. The winner will challenge Sol Ruca for the Women’s Speed Title at No Mercy. LeRae advanced in the tournament last week, adding intrigue to the upcoming matches.
As for Apache, she has a chance at championship glory as well. She will face Natalya to determine the No. 1 contender for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship. The rivalry intensified last month when Apache and Natalya lost to Flammer in a triple threat match at Triplemanía, igniting tensions between them.
Announcers Vic Joseph and Booker T speculated on which version of Natalya would show up on Friday, raising excitement for the upcoming showdown.
