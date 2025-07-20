Aphrodite Deng Makes History as First Canadian to Win U.S. Girls’ Junior

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Aphrodite Deng made history on Saturday by becoming the first Canadian to win the U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship, triumphing over Xingtong Chen of Singapore 2 and 1 in a 36-hole final at Atlanta Athletic Club.

The 15-year-old from Calgary, Alberta, has now secured her third junior major title this year, following victories at the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in April and the Mizuho Americas Open in May. This win also earned her spots in next year’s U.S. Women’s Open at Riviera and the U.S. Women’s Amateur for the next two years.

“It really means a lot. I just can’t believe that I won,” Deng said after her victory. “I didn’t really think about the end result because I knew there were a lot of good players here. I just tried to win each match.”

Deng took a commanding 4-up lead over the 16-year-old Chen after the morning 18 holes. Chen, who is the first player from Singapore to reach the championship match, managed to cut the deficit to two on two occasions during the second 18, the last instance occurring when she won the 34th hole with a par. However, Deng closed out the match on the 35th hole by matching Chen’s par.

“I think I stayed in the moment throughout the whole match,” Deng added. “I did get a little tired at the end. I learned that I’m pretty consistent and I’m pretty good, and I think that I stay pretty calm in front of a crowd and cameras.”

The victory adds to Deng’s impressive list of accomplishments this year, paving the way for her next challenge at the U.S. Women’s Amateur in Bandon Dunes next month. Last year, the junior circuit featured Rianne Malixi and Asterisk Talley, who together captured three USGA titles.

With this win, the summer of Aphrodite is now officially underway, as she leaves her mark in the world of junior golf.