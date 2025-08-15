News
Apopka High School on Hold as Police Search for Fleeing Car Occupants
Apopka, Florida – Apopka High School was placed on hold Friday morning after a traffic stop near the campus led to several individuals fleeing the scene, according to local police.
The Florida Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop at around 7:00 a.m. when the occupants of the vehicle exited and ran away. In response to the incident, the Apopka Police Department implemented a hold at the school as a precautionary measure.
Officers are currently securing the perimeter of the school while searching for the fugitives. So far, police have taken five people into custody. The authorities are working to ensure that all occupants from the vehicle are accounted for before allowing the school to resume regular operations.
Parents and students are advised to stay calm, as police continue their search. The situation is ongoing, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
