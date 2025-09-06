Sports
App State Teams Start Season Strong in Various Sports
BOONE, N.C. — The App State Mountaineers kicked off their 2025 sports season with impressive performances across multiple teams, starting with men’s basketball announcing its complete schedule on August 26.
App State Men’s Basketball will play 30 games, including 14 home games at the Holmes Convocation Center. Fans can now buy season tickets, which come with a renewal deadline of October 11.
On August 29 in Charleston, S.C., the App State Volleyball team opened their season with a commanding 3-0 sweep against Mercer during the C of C Classic. This victory marked head coach Chad Sutton’s first win, improving their record to 5-0 against Mercer.
Sophomore Lou Johnson led the Mountaineers with an impressive .800 hitting percentage. Senior Maya Winterhoff also contributed with a critical eight kills. The Mountaineers showcased a solid defensive strategy, outpacing Mercer in several key statistics.
In field hockey, App State defeated Towson 7-1 in their season opener. Coach Emily Dinsmore praised her team’s resilience after they quickly responded to Towson’s lone goal.
Furthermore, the cross country teams had strong showings at the Covered Bridge Open on August 30. The men’s team secured second place while the women’s team finished third, with sophomore Thomas Wlazlowski leading the men’s race with a personal best.
App State’s soccer team faced a tough challenge against Clemson on August 31, resulting in a 3-0 loss. Despite the score, players like Sydney Snowden made impactful defensive plays. The Mountaineers will host East Carolina next as they strive to bounce back.
The weekend concluded with the App State field hockey team defeating Georgetown 3-1, with standout performances from Frederique Grimbergen and Lise Boekaar, who notched two assists, tying her for second all-time in career assists.
