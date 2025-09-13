Sports
Appalachian State and Southern Miss Set for Exciting Football Showdown
BOONE, North Carolina — The Appalachian State Mountaineers, with a 2-0 record, will clash with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Saturday night at M. M. Roberts Stadium. Both teams are gearing up for their Week 3 college football matchup, set for 7 p.m. ET.
Appalachian State comes into the game after strong performances, led by quarterback AJ Swann, who has accumulated 662 passing yards, five touchdowns, and only one interception. Running back Rashod Dubinion complements the offense with 305 rushing yards, while the Mountaineers’ defense stands out, having allowed just 37.5 rushing yards per game over the first two weeks.
In contrast, Southern Miss holds a 1-1 record and seeks to find its offensive rhythm. Quarterback Braylon Braxton has delivered solid numbers, throwing for 413 yards and five touchdowns. Running back Jeffery Pittman adds depth with 87 rushing yards, but the Golden Eagles’ defense has faced challenges, particularly limiting opposing run games.
This matchup promises to be thrilling, showcasing strong offensive capabilities and defensive strategies from both teams. Fans are encouraged to tune in for what could be an exciting game filled with competitive spirit. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
As the teams prepare to take the field, both fans and analysts are eager to see how Appalachian State’s defense will confront Southern Miss’s offensive threats, potentially leading to a closely contested battle.
