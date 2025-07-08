Apple Adjusts iOS 26 for Enhanced Readability

Cupertino, California – Apple has released the third developer beta of iOS 26, making significant changes to its user interface. The new update reduces the transparency of navigation bars, buttons, and tabs, aiming to improve readability for users.

The Liquid Glass design, initially praised for its transparency, was criticized by many users for being too clear. This made it challenging to discern icons and controls, particularly in the Control Center. The adjustments in this beta are likely a response to that feedback.

“iOS 26 beta 3 completely nerfs Liquid Glass,” said AppleTrack developer Sam Kohl. “It looks so much cheaper now and feels like Apple is backtracking on their original vision.” Some users, however, appreciate the more solid look.

Despite the mixed reactions, Apple is still in the beta testing phase. Further changes are expected before the official release of iOS 26 later this fall.

In addition to changes in design, the beta has introduced improvements in CarPlay. The updates include a more elegant glass-like interface and new compact displays for incoming calls, allowing users to maintain their route without interruption.

“With this update, we want to enhance the overall driving experience by minimizing distractions,” an Apple spokesperson said.

Other features include quick reactions in the Messages app and the ability to view widgets directly in CarPlay. Depending on the car’s display size, users can now add more widgets to their screens.

iOS 26 is expected to be available for all supported devices in the fall, but developers can download the beta version now while keeping in mind that it may contain bugs.