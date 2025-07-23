Entertainment
Apple TV+ Announces Completion of Shrinking Season 3 Production
Los Angeles, CA – Apple TV+ has announced that production for Season 3 of its hit series “Shrinking” has officially wrapped. The news comes from a video featuring stars Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, providing a glimpse behind the scenes as they celebrate the completion of filming.
In the video, Ford praises the cast and crew, saying, “You guys are the best. The very, very best at what you do… I love this place. I love working with you guys.” Segel responded, “Yeah, buddy,” only to be humorously brushed off by Ford, who quipped, “I wasn’t talking to you.” Ford then took his jacket from Segel and walked off, adding a light-hearted moment to the announcement.
The video comes shortly after Michael Urie, another cast member, shared on Instagram that filming had concluded. Urie posted a photo with co-star Devin Kawaoka and teased fans, saying he couldn’t “wait for you to see what’s in store for Brian, Charlie, and the whole gang.”
Production for Season 3 began in February 2025. Following the pattern of previous seasons, which include 10 episodes in Season 1 and 12 episodes in Season 2, fans speculate that the new season could debut in late 2025.
The returning cast for Season 3 includes Segel as Jimmy, Ford as Dr. Paul, Urie, Kawaoka, and Jessica Williams. New additions to the cast are Jeff Daniels, Michael J. Fox, and Sherry Cola.
