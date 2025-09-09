Apple Announces Exciting Discounts Ahead of September Product Launch

Cupertino, California — As Apple prepares for its highly anticipated product launch event on September 9, shoppers can already enjoy significant discounts on popular items. Discounts include $200 off the MacBook Air, $150 off the iPad Pro, and $50 off the AirPods Pro.

Currently, the MacBook Air is priced at $1,199 on Amazon, reduced from $1,399. This model, equipped with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, remains a top choice for everyday users, especially with its latest price cut.

The M4 iPad Pro, available now for $1,049, also sees a $150 discount. It has been praised for its impressive performance and battery life, making it a favored tool among professionals who need high-quality, portable technology.

For audio enthusiasts, the AirPods Pro are now being offered for $199, down from $249, just days ahead of Apple’s event. With active noise cancellation and seamless connectivity, they are among the best earbuds in the market.

Discounts are typically offered on older models when new products are launched, creating a buzz of excitement among tech enthusiasts and casual shoppers alike. The event promises announcements of new devices along with further price adjustments on existing products.

As the day approaches, shoppers are encouraged to act quickly to take advantage of these deals before they change. Apple’s event is expected to draw significant attention, and more discounts could follow as new product launches unfold.