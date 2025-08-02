Entertainment
Apple TV+ Announces Limited Series Adaptation of ‘The Holiday’
Los Angeles, CA — Apple TV+ is developing a limited series based on the beloved 2006 romantic comedy ‘The Holiday.’ The show will feature new characters but maintain the original premise of the film, which focused on two single women—one American and one British—who swap homes for the holidays.
Sources confirmed that Krissie Ducker, known for her work on ‘Sweetpea,’ will serve as writer and executive producer. Rob Delaney, of ‘Catastrophe‘ fame, will act as a consultant. Notably, Nancy Meyers, who wrote and directed the original film, will not be involved in this adaptation.
In the original movie, Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz, and Iris, portrayed by Kate Winslet, are both coping with heartbreak. They switch homes for the holiday season, leading to unexpected romantic encounters with Iris’s brother, played by Jude Law, and Amanda’s business associate, Jack Black.
Although the limited series has yet to be officially greenlit, casting is currently underway, and offers have already been sent to well-known actresses on both sides of the Atlantic. Once the lead roles are filled, the project is expected to receive the green light.
The Holiday was released in 2006 and became a commercial success, grossing over $200 million globally. Despite Meyers stating that she never intended for the film to be a holiday movie, it has become a staple during the Christmas season.
Rob Delaney, who previously starred in ‘Bad Monkey‘ on Apple TV+, expressed excitement about returning to the platform. He was most recently seen in the FX series ‘Dying For Sex.’ Ducker, who has worked extensively in television, started her career as a writers’ assistant on ‘Catastrophe’ before moving to projects like ‘Sweetpea’ and ‘The Assassin.’
As fans await more developments on the series, the excitement is palpable, especially given the enduring popularity of the original film.
