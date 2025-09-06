Apple TV+ Announces Season 5 of ‘Slow Horses’ Premiering September 24

LOS ANGELES, CA — Apple TV+ is set to release Season 5 of its hit series “Slow Horses” on September 24. The new season brings back Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House, a group of wayward British spies.

In the latest preview released on Wednesday, Lamb faces MI5 head Diana Taverner, who announces her plans to secure the department. “If this is an on-the-spot performance review, I have to tell you, I am killing it right now,” Lamb quips, showcasing his typical sarcasm.

The preview also highlights Roddy Ho, played by Christopher Chung, who finds himself in a comical predicament as he tries to defend his relationship with a new girlfriend.

Alongside Oldman and Chung, the cast features Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosaline Eleazar, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Negga, James Callis, Tom Brooke, and Nick Mohammed. The series takes its inspiration from the novels by Mick Herron.

Fans of the show can expect features that blend humor with high stakes espionage, characteristic of its previous seasons.

As anticipation builds, viewers are eager to see how the upcoming season will unfold for the tumultuous team at Slough House as they navigate new challenges in the world of espionage.