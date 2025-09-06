Entertainment
Apple TV+ Announces Season 5 of ‘Slow Horses’ Premiering September 24
LOS ANGELES, CA — Apple TV+ is set to release Season 5 of its hit series “Slow Horses” on September 24. The new season brings back Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb, the head of Slough House, a group of wayward British spies.
In the latest preview released on Wednesday, Lamb faces MI5 head Diana Taverner, who announces her plans to secure the department. “If this is an on-the-spot performance review, I have to tell you, I am killing it right now,” Lamb quips, showcasing his typical sarcasm.
The preview also highlights Roddy Ho, played by Christopher Chung, who finds himself in a comical predicament as he tries to defend his relationship with a new girlfriend.
Alongside Oldman and Chung, the cast features Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosaline Eleazar, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, Ruth Negga, James Callis, Tom Brooke, and Nick Mohammed. The series takes its inspiration from the novels by Mick Herron.
Fans of the show can expect features that blend humor with high stakes espionage, characteristic of its previous seasons.
As anticipation builds, viewers are eager to see how the upcoming season will unfold for the tumultuous team at Slough House as they navigate new challenges in the world of espionage.
Recent Posts
- Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans
- Javier Aguirre Addresses Controversy Over Young Player’s World Cup Decision
- ‘High Potential’ Season 2 Trailer Unveiled with New Threats and Secrets
- Alabama’s Ty Simpson Struggles in Starting Debut Against Florida State
- Intense Sideline Altercation Between Michigan Players During Oklahoma Showdown
- Nebraska Volleyball Dominates Wright State in Home Opener
- Millonarios and Santa Fe Clash in Important Bogotá Classic
- Arizona Wildcats Face Weber State in Season-Opening Game
- Tulsa Battles New Mexico State in Week 2 Showdown
- UT Martin and UTEP Meet in Week 2 College Football Clash
- McNeese vs. Louisiana: College Football Showdown on ESPN+
- Nebraska Running Back Situation Raises Questions After Season Opener
- Mets Minor League Players Shine in August 2025
- Michigan Faces Starters Uncertainty Ahead of Game Against Oklahoma
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Enjoy Family Movie Night in Los Angeles
- Diamondbacks Rally to Victory Against Red Sox in Youthful Showcase
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup