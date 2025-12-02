Apple AI Chief John Giannandrea to Retire as Company Restructures Leadership

Cupertino, California – Apple Inc. announced a significant shake-up in its artificial intelligence leadership on Monday, revealing that John Giannandrea, the company’s AI chief since 2018, will retire in spring 2026. Amar Subramanya, a former executive at Microsoft and Google, has been appointed as Giannandrea’s successor.

Giannandrea’s departure marks a pivotal moment for Apple as it seeks to enhance its position in the rapidly evolving AI landscape, where it faces increasing competition from rivals like Microsoft and Google. While Apple’s shares have increased by 16% in 2025, the company has been criticized for lagging in AI development compared to its peers.

In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook praised Giannandrea for his contributions, stating, “We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work.” Giannandrea, who served as Senior Vice President of Machine Learning and AI Strategy, will continue to advise the company until his retirement.

Amar Subramanya brings over 16 years of experience at Google, where he led engineering for the Gemini AI assistant. Prior to that, he spent time at Microsoft, where he was the Corporate Vice President of AI. Subramanya’s extensive background is expected to drive advancements in Apple’s AI initiatives, particularly in improving Siri and integrating AI features across devices.

Apple’s AI projects have faced scrutiny, particularly after the much-anticipated update to Siri, which was initially scheduled to launch in 2025 but has been delayed to 2026 due to development challenges. Analysts have pointed out that Apple’s slower pace has led many to question its commitment to AI innovation.

Subramanya will report to Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, and is expected to oversee critical areas including Apple Foundation Models and AI safety. This leadership restructuring aims to align AI operations more closely with the company’s manufacturing and services divisions.

The announcement comes as Apple navigates an increasingly competitive tech landscape, marked by significant investments in AI by other tech giants. Cook has acknowledged the need for Apple to ramp up its AI spending to keep pace with competitors.

With the stakes high in the race for AI capabilities, this transition represents an ‘exciting new chapter’ for Apple, according to the company. As they look to redefine the future of AI, the focus will be on delivering more personalized and efficient technology to users worldwide.

Looking ahead, Apple aims to integrate advancements in AI while maintaining its commitment to user privacy and device-based processing. The company continues to explore partnerships and collaborations to expedite its integration of AI technologies.