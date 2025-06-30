Apple Developing New MacBook with A18 Pro Chip

Cupertino, California — Apple is reportedly developing a new MacBook featuring the A18 Pro chip, as revealed by findings in backend code uncovered by MacRumors. This new device, expected to have a 13-inch display and various color options like silver, blue, pink, and yellow, marks a significant shift for Apple’s Mac lineup.

The A18 Pro chip, which first debuted in the iPhone 16 Pro last year, would make this new MacBook the first to use an iPhone chip instead of Apple’s traditional M-series chips. Previously, all Apple silicon Macs have included M-series chips, known for their higher core counts, memory support, and advanced external display capabilities.

According to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, mass production of this low-cost MacBook model is anticipated to begin in late 2025 or early 2026, aiming for a launch in the first half of next year. Kuo suggests that Apple may plan to produce between five and seven million units of this new MacBook in 2026, hinting at a competitive pricing strategy to reach this production goal.

MacRumors first spotted evidence of this device, identified as “Mac17,1,” in backend code last summer, confirming its association with the A18 Pro chip. This development aligns with Apple’s ongoing efforts to diversify its product offerings while potentially reaching a broader audience.

The introduction of a MacBook powered by an A-series processor could appeal to consumers looking for a lighter, cost-effective alternative. Analysts believe the new MacBook could find a market in education and enterprise settings, where high-performance graphics capabilities are less critical.