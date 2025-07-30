Apple’s Earnings Forecast Uncertain Ahead of Key Reports

NEW YORK, NY — Industry expert Jim Cramer expressed doubts about Apple Inc.’s upcoming quarterly results, which are set to be released after the market closes on Thursday. Cramer, known for his insights on financial trends, pointed out that Apple and Amazon are among the final members of the so-called ‘Magnificent Seven’ stocks reporting this week.

In comments made during his show, Cramer reported, “I’m expecting an unexciting quarter and a slowdown in growth from services revenue stream. Not good.” He raised concerns about Apple’s partnership with Google and the potential impact of court rulings on their lucrative deal, which has reportedly provided Apple with $20 billion to remain the default search engine on iOS devices.

Cramer also referenced ongoing litigation with Epic Games, which is challenging Apple’s policies regarding in-app purchases. “There’s something to be said about commenting on the decision by a lower court that said Google is a monopolist,” he said, emphasizing that this could negatively affect Apple’s financial future.

Despite these concerns, Apple continues to innovate in the consumer electronics market, providing a range of products including smartphones, computers, tablets, and wearables. The company has built a loyal customer base and a significant revenue stream from its App Store and services.

While anticipating potential downturns, some investors are initially looking toward opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI). AI is seen as a significant investment opportunity, with many analysts believing it could revolutionize industries. However, there are warnings that AI’s growth could strain energy resources, as data centers harness considerable amounts of electricity.

As the market awaits Apple’s report, investors are weighing both the impact of Cramer’s outlook and the broader implications of AI on technology stocks. The focus remains on how Apple will navigate these challenges and what this means for its position in the tech landscape.