Apple Expected to Announce New iPhone 17 Models on September 9

San Francisco, CA — Apple is set to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 17 lineup at an event on September 9. The announcement likely includes updates for the Apple Watch and AirPods.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 17 models will feature larger screens and improved camera capabilities. One noteworthy addition could be an ultra-thin iPhone Air designed to replace the Plus model. The iPhone 17 may undergo a significant design change, closely resembling the Pro models with a slight increase in size, moving to 6.2 inches from the previous generation.

The devices might feature a 120Hz refresh rate, a significant upgrade from the current 60Hz. Other anticipated changes include a 24-megapixel front camera available in new color options like purple and green. The Pro’s rear cameras could be arranged in a rectangular bar stretching across the back, with all elements, including flash and light sensors, strategically positioned.

Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro may transition to aluminum instead of titanium for the band around the screen, potentially reducing costs and weight. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to experience minimal upgrades, primarily regarding a thicker body to accommodate a larger battery.

Pricing projections indicate the iPhone 17 will be around $800, with the Pro model estimated at $1,050 and the Pro Max at $1,250.

Another significant rumor centers around the proposed iPhone Air, boasting a thin profile of 5.5mm and a 6.6-inch screen. This design aims to keep pace with the growing demand for slimmer smartphones, outdoing rivals like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

There are expectations that the iPhone Air may be available for $950 in colors such as black, silver, and light gold. These innovations come amidst speculations regarding the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3, rumored to enhance its features with faster charging, 5G connectivity, and potentially blood pressure monitoring capabilities.

Pricing for the Apple Watch SE 3 is forecasted at $250, Series 11 at $400, and Ultra 3 at $800. The long-awaited AirPods Pro 3 may also debut, expected to feature a fresh design and improved components.

Apple is expected to confirm these details during their event next month, as excitement builds for the latest tech advancements.