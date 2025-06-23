Apple Introduces Adaptive Power Mode in iOS 26 for Newer iPhone Models

Cupertino, California — Apple announced a new feature called adaptive power mode in the iOS 26 developer beta, designed to extend the battery life of compatible iPhones. This feature adjusts the phone’s performance settings, such as lowering screen brightness and extending the time it takes for some activities to complete, thereby conserving battery power.

The adaptive power mode is enabled by default in the beta version and can be found in the Settings menu under Battery > Power Mode. Users must have an iPhone 15 Pro or newer model to access this feature since it relies on artificial intelligence capabilities.

Apple aims to refine battery management by utilizing data collected from users’ devices. This data helps the iPhone make intelligent decisions about which apps to limit in power usage. According to analysts, Apple is looking to enhance battery density by up to 15% in the upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which may benefit significantly from this power-saving mode.

In a comparison, Google has a similar feature called Adaptive Battery that also manages app performance to enhance battery life. Initially available only on newer models, Apple’s new feature could be especially beneficial for users with upcoming devices like the iPhone 17, rumored to have a smaller battery capacity than its competitors.

iOS 26 is still under development and its general release is expected in the fall of 2025. Alongside the adaptive power mode, the update includes improvements to Apple Intelligence for live translation features in messages and calls.