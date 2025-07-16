Apple Invests $500 Million in Domestic Rare Earths Production

Mountain Pass, California – Apple is investing $500 million in a partnership with rare earths producer MP Materials, which was announced on Tuesday. This investment aims to strengthen Apple’s supply chain in the U.S. and align with the Trump administration’s focus on reducing reliance on Chinese manufacturing.

As part of this deal, Apple will purchase rare earth magnets directly from MP Materials, which operates a facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The partnership includes plans to establish a new recycling line in Mountain Pass to repurpose recycled rare earth materials for Apple products.

“American innovation drives everything we do at Apple, and we’re proud to deepen our investment in the U.S. economy,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a press release. The partnership aims to ensure a consistent supply of rare earth materials, essential components in tech products from smartphones to military jets.

The deal comes as the global market for rare earths faces challenges, particularly due to China’s dominance in processing these materials. Currently, China controls about 92% of the world’s rare earths processing.

Apple’s investment is an extension of its commitment to incorporate more recycled materials into its production line. This investment is also expected to create numerous jobs in advanced manufacturing and provide training for a skilled workforce in magnet production.

Shipments from the Texas facility are expected to begin in 2027, supporting hundreds of millions of devices sold worldwide. This collaboration emphasizes not just immediate production needs but also the long-term goal of boosting domestic capabilities in the rare earth industry.

While Apple has not disclosed plans to move its iPhone manufacturing to the United States, this partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening its American operations.