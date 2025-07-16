Business
Apple Invests $500 Million in Domestic Rare Earths Production
Mountain Pass, California – Apple is investing $500 million in a partnership with rare earths producer MP Materials, which was announced on Tuesday. This investment aims to strengthen Apple’s supply chain in the U.S. and align with the Trump administration’s focus on reducing reliance on Chinese manufacturing.
As part of this deal, Apple will purchase rare earth magnets directly from MP Materials, which operates a facility in Fort Worth, Texas. The partnership includes plans to establish a new recycling line in Mountain Pass to repurpose recycled rare earth materials for Apple products.
“American innovation drives everything we do at Apple, and we’re proud to deepen our investment in the U.S. economy,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in a press release. The partnership aims to ensure a consistent supply of rare earth materials, essential components in tech products from smartphones to military jets.
The deal comes as the global market for rare earths faces challenges, particularly due to China’s dominance in processing these materials. Currently, China controls about 92% of the world’s rare earths processing.
Apple’s investment is an extension of its commitment to incorporate more recycled materials into its production line. This investment is also expected to create numerous jobs in advanced manufacturing and provide training for a skilled workforce in magnet production.
Shipments from the Texas facility are expected to begin in 2027, supporting hundreds of millions of devices sold worldwide. This collaboration emphasizes not just immediate production needs but also the long-term goal of boosting domestic capabilities in the rare earth industry.
While Apple has not disclosed plans to move its iPhone manufacturing to the United States, this partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening its American operations.
Recent Posts
- San Diego Comic-Con 2025: Major Announcements and Celebrity Appearances
- Toronto FC Prepares for Symbolic Match Against San Diego FC
- Von Miller Signs with Washington Commanders to Boost Pass Rush
- Manny Pacquiao Prepares for Comeback Bout Against Barrios in Las Vegas
- MLS and LIGA MX Announce Rosters for 2025 All-Star Skills Challenge
- Portland Timbers Host Real Salt Lake for 10th Anniversary Celebration
- Warren Warns of Economic Risks Amid Trump’s Policies
- Los Angeles Galaxy Seek Revenge Against Austin FC in Upcoming Match
- Pilot Error Suspected in Air India Crash That Killed 260
- New Tax Legislation May Benefit Seniors, Impact Social Security Recipients
- Wake Forest Alum Erin Regan Wins Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
- Noah Wyle Receives Emmy Nomination for ‘The Pitt’ 26 Years After ‘ER’
- Brad Guzan Returns as Atlanta United Hosts Chicago Fire
- MLS Young Players Shine in Thrilling Matchday 24 Over the Weekend
- Seattle Sounders Face Colorado Rapids in Crucial Match Tonight
- Alex Morgan Shines in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition
- Gabby Thomas Stuns at 2025 ESPY Awards in LA
- Auburn’s Malcolm Simmons Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
- USA Soccer Team Attempts to Lure Ralph Orquín Amid MLS Interests
- Russell Wilson Finds New Hope With New York Giants