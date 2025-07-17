Apple iPhone 17 Colors Leaked Ahead of September Launch Event

Cupertino, CA – Apple is set to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup this September, and new leaks suggest some exciting color options for the devices. According to Macworld, independent sources have revealed information about colors for the upcoming models, suggesting Apple will offer fresh hues in line with its yearly tradition.

Leakers have hinted at colors for the iPhone 17 base model, including purple and green. The much-anticipated ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air may debut in a light shade of blue. Further rumors indicate that the Pro models could feature a dark blue and copper color scheme. Sources familiar with Apple’s plans confirmed these insights to Macworld under the condition of anonymity.

Additionally, internal documents referencing Pantone colors have surfaced. While the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus share color options, the upcoming models will have distinct variations. The iPhone 17 will reportedly be available in light purple, light green, light blue, black, gray, and silver, while the iPhone 17 Air will offer a lighter blue-gray and light gold along with the standard colors.

Insiders note that the blue for the iPhone 17 Air will resemble the Sky Blue shade found on the M4 MacBook Air. The design shift also includes a lighter version of the current Desert Titanium color found on the iPhone 16 Pro.

In terms of other features, the iPhone 17 lineup is expected to introduce a new A19 chip, with the Pro models featuring 12GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 Air will replace the iPhone 16 Plus, boasting a sleeker design and a different placement for the rear camera.

Filipe Espósito, a renowned journalist for tech news, has been following Apple’s developments for over a decade. He continues to offer exclusive reports on the company’s latest plans, including the anticipated launch of titanium designs for its devices.