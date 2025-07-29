Tech
Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Rumored to Feature Major Camera Upgrades
Cupertino, California — Apple‘s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models may include significant camera enhancements, according to an anonymous source who contacted MacRumors on July 27, 2025.
The tipster claimed to have insight into an iPhone 17 Pro advertisement being produced by a film company that lists Apple as a client. While MacRumors has not verified this information, the claims involve several notable features.
The first rumored upgrade involves a telephoto lens that could expand optical zoom capabilities from 5x to 8x. This would enable users to capture photographs and videos from greater distances, making it an appealing option for photographers and videographers.
Additionally, the tipster mentioned a new pro Camera app designed specifically for iPhone 17 Pro users. This app promises to offer advanced controls for both photo and video capture, potentially competing with existing apps like Halide and Filmic Pro. The source noted that the existing Final Cut Camera app could also receive a significant update.
Another feature under speculation is the addition of a second Camera Control button on the top edge of the device. This could facilitate quicker access to camera settings, enhancing user convenience.
In February, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman noted that Apple was anticipating a shift in focus from photo capabilities to video improvements in the iPhone 17 series, aiming to attract video content creators and vloggers.
As of now, these rumors should be approached with caution due to the anonymous nature of the source. If further corroboration emerges from reliable sources, MacRumors will update the details regarding these anticipated features.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17 series during the week of September 8, 2025.
