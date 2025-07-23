Apple Launches AppleCare One for Multi-Device Coverage

Cupertino, California – Apple has announced the launch of AppleCare One, a new subscription plan designed to cover multiple Apple devices under a single account. Starting July 24, customers in the U.S. can subscribe for $19.99 per month, which allows coverage for up to three devices at once. Additional devices can be added for $5.99 per month each.

The new plan offers a streamlined approach to service and support, combining all of the features from AppleCare+, including unlimited repairs for accidents, 24/7 priority support, and battery service. Notably, theft and loss coverage now extends beyond the iPhone to include iPad and Apple Watch as well.

“At Apple, we’re focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on.”

AppleCare One allows customers to add devices they already own that are up to four years old, provided they are in good condition. This feature aims to expand customer options for maintaining device coverage, addressing a perceived gap in the existing AppleCare+ offerings.

The pricing structure is consistent regardless of device type, meaning users can save money. For example, covering an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch under AppleCare One costs $19.99 per month, compared to about $21 for separate AppleCare+ plans.

Devices can be easily swapped, with trade-ins automatically adjusting the AppleCare One plan. Customers can sign up for the new service online, through the Apple Store app, or at their local Apple Store, ensuring a simple enrollment process.