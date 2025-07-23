Business
Apple Launches AppleCare One for Multi-Device Coverage
Cupertino, California – Apple has announced the launch of AppleCare One, a new subscription plan designed to cover multiple Apple devices under a single account. Starting July 24, customers in the U.S. can subscribe for $19.99 per month, which allows coverage for up to three devices at once. Additional devices can be added for $5.99 per month each.
The new plan offers a streamlined approach to service and support, combining all of the features from AppleCare+, including unlimited repairs for accidents, 24/7 priority support, and battery service. Notably, theft and loss coverage now extends beyond the iPhone to include iPad and Apple Watch as well.
“At Apple, we’re focused on creating and delivering exceptional experiences,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “Built on the trusted foundation of AppleCare+, AppleCare One makes it easier than ever to protect the products you love and depend on.”
AppleCare One allows customers to add devices they already own that are up to four years old, provided they are in good condition. This feature aims to expand customer options for maintaining device coverage, addressing a perceived gap in the existing AppleCare+ offerings.
The pricing structure is consistent regardless of device type, meaning users can save money. For example, covering an iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch under AppleCare One costs $19.99 per month, compared to about $21 for separate AppleCare+ plans.
Devices can be easily swapped, with trade-ins automatically adjusting the AppleCare One plan. Customers can sign up for the new service online, through the Apple Store app, or at their local Apple Store, ensuring a simple enrollment process.
Recent Posts
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours
- XRP Surges as U.S. House Discusses Crypto Legislation
- North Carolina Alumni Shine in Premier Lacrosse League Weekend
- Chris Hughes Reveals JoJo Siwa’s Playful Nicknames for His Private Parts
- Emma Navarro Pokes Fun at Jannik Sinner Ahead of US Open Mixed Doubles
- Yates Earns Save After Scott’s Injury in Dodgers’ Win Over Twins
- Man Dies, Woman Injured in Glendale House Fire
- Study Reveals Mixed Accuracy in FDA-Authorized COVID-19 Antigen Tests
- Germany Faces Spain in Epic Women’s Euro 2025 Semifinal