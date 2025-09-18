Apple Launches New Software Updates Featuring Liquid Glass Design

Cupertino, California — Apple today announced a significant update across its software platforms, including iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26. These updates reveal a new design called Liquid Glass, providing a sleek translucent appearance that enhances usability and aesthetic cohesion.

The Liquid Glass design is consistent across all devices, aiming to create a unified user experience while maintaining distinct features within each operating system. This material reflects and refracts its surroundings, drawing users’ attention to important content.

In addition to the new design, Apple is introducing enhanced Apple Intelligence features. Live Translation allows seamless communication in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone calls, breaking down language barriers for users worldwide. Furthermore, visual intelligence capabilities enable users to ask questions about screenshots or search for related products directly.

“With these updates, we are not just improving how our products look, but also enriching the overall user experience,” said Apple spokesperson. Users can now create customized emojis, known as Genmoji, and access personalized audio insights with the new Workout Buddy feature on Apple Watch.

iOS 26 introduces improved customization options for the Lock Screen and significant app updates. Users can screen messages from unknown senders, create polls, and add backgrounds to group chats, maximizing personalization features.

iPadOS 26 aims to enhance productivity with a newly designed windowing system, allowing users to multitask and organize applications more intuitively. Features like enhanced file management and a dedicated Preview app for PDFs are also included.

macOS 26 significantly boosts productivity with updates to Spotlight search, a revamped Control Center, and enhanced integrations for Shortcuts, allowing for more seamless automation. New features like Call Screening and Hold Assist in the Phone app are designed to streamline communications on Mac devices.

Apple Watch users can benefit from a new sleep score feature and FDA-approved hypertension notifications. These updates aim to provide better health insights and encourage users to pursue healthier habits.

All software updates are available today at no cost, although some features may vary by region or language. Apple’s commitment to accessibility is evident through new tools aimed at supporting users with disabilities, underscoring the company’s focus on inclusivity.

For more information on specific updates or availability, users are encouraged to visit Apple’s official website.