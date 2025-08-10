Apple’s ‘F1 The Movie’ Returns to IMAX After Box Office Success

LOS ANGELES, CA — Apple Original Films is set to re-release its high-octane film “F1 The Movie” in IMAX theaters starting Friday, August 8, 2025. The move comes after the film became the highest-grossing movie of Brad Pitt‘s career, grossing over $552 million worldwide.

The racing film has gained popularity following its premiere on June 27, 2025, and its previous success at the box office. It has surpassed Pitt’s previous box office record held by the 2013 zombie film “World War Z,” which made $540 million. Notably, “F1 The Movie” has earned approximately $85 million from IMAX screenings alone, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood film in IMAX this year.

Matt Dentler, head of features at Apple Original Films, expressed excitement over the film’s impact. “Audiences around the world have embraced ‘F1 The Movie’ as an adrenaline-pumping experience, and its rerelease in IMAX is a testament to its global popularity,” he stated.

Pitt stars in the film as aging race car driver Sonny Hayes, who makes a comeback after an injury ended his career in the 1990s. The film also features a talented cast, including Damson Idris, Javier Bardem, Kerry Condon, and Tobias Menzies, and is directed by Joseph Kosinski.

Warner Bros. Pictures president Jeff Goldstein noted that the film’s performance at the box office is indicative of the audience’s enthusiasm for the thrilling world of Formula 1 racing. “With ‘F1 The Movie,’ audiences headed to theaters worldwide to witness this exhilarating sport like never before,” Goldstein said.

As a testament to its cultural impact, the accompanying soundtrack has also achieved significant success, selling over 600,000 albums globally and dominating the Billboard’s Top Movie Songs chart. The film continues to attract audiences and has set new standards for racing films.