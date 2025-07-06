Apple Music Celebrates 10 Years with Top 500 Streamed Songs List

Cupertino, California — Apple Music has unveiled its list of the top 500 most-streamed songs of the past decade, celebrating the platform’s tenth anniversary. Leading the list is Ed Sheeran‘s hit single “Shape of You,” released in 2017, which has topped charts globally for more than 1000 days.

Sheeran’s “Shape of You” is recognized as the most-played song on Apple Music, breaking records upon its release, including the highest first-day streams for any pop song. It also dominated the all-genre Top Songs chart in various countries, solidifying its place in music history.

In second place is The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights,” which maintained a position in the Global Daily Top 100 for over 180 days. The Weeknd leads the R&B/soul genre with the most entries, totaling nine songs on the list. Following closely, Drake‘s “God’s Plan” ranks third, recognized as the most-streamed hip-hop song on the platform.

Drake holds the record for the most entries overall with 27 songs featured in the top 500. Post Malone‘s hits “Sunflower” and “Rockstar” occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively. The top ten also includes notable tracks by Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and another entry by Sheeran, “Perfect.” Billie Eilish stands out as the only female artist in the top ten with her hit “Bad Guy.”n

Among other notable mentions, Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is the only seasonal song that appears on the list, landing at number 100. Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” is recognized as the highest-ranking country song at number 60. Taylor Swift follows as the second artist with 14 entries, with her song “Cruel Summer” at number 57.

Apple Music has celebrated this milestone by also releasing an interview with Ed Sheeran, where he reflects on the impact of “Shape of You” and his gratitude for the song’s enduring popularity. The full list of the top 500 streamed songs can be accessed on Apple Music’s website.