Apple Prepares for iOS 26 Public Beta as Developer Build Numbers Leak

Cupertino, California — An anonymous leaker with a reliable history has shared build numbers for the upcoming fourth developer beta of iOS 26. The leak, posted on a private account on X, raised expectations that these updates will be available on Tuesday, July 22.

The source has accurately disclosed build numbers for previous Apple software updates, and today’s leak aligns with the account’s pattern of releasing information shortly before public availability. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also confirmed the first public betas for iOS 26 are anticipated to release soon, although there will not be a visionOS 26 public beta.

This morning, Apple reportedly made an error affecting some users by briefly releasing an incorrect build number linked to the fourth developer beta of macOS 26, coincidentally echoing the numbers for the iOS update.

Apple had earlier communicated a public beta launch for July but neglected to specify the exact date. However, it advised users to back up their devices prior to installing any beta software to prevent potential issues.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman stated that all signs indicate that the first public beta of iOS 26 should be available this week, likely around July 23. The rollout of public betas typically follows within a week of the third developer beta.

Overall, Apple continues to refine features of iOS 26 based on feedback from beta testers. Users are keenly awaiting to see how the new Liquid Glass design and other functionality adjustments take shape before the public beta makes its debut.