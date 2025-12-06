Apple Promotes iOS 26 Over iOS 18 Amid User Upgrade Hesitance

Cupertino, California – Apple is encouraging iPhone users still running iOS 18 to upgrade to iOS 26 by prominently displaying the new upgrade option. The iOS 26 software was initially launched in September and had been relegated to an optional update at the bottom of the Software Update interface. However, starting today, iOS 26.1 will be recommended for all users who have yet to upgrade.

Previously, users on iOS 18 saw updates for their existing operating system at the top of the settings, while iOS 26 was displayed below. This shift comes in response to user feedback and complaints regarding the lack of enthusiasm around the new feature set introduced in iOS 26.

Apple is not forcing users to move to iOS 26, but the company is making a noticeable effort to push the update. Some users have expressed concerns about the ‘Liquid Glass’ design overhaul that radically changes the iPhone interface, causing hesitation to upgrade. Despite this, Apple continues to provide security updates for iOS 18, but this may not last indefinitely.

As Apple’s user base slowly navigates this update, some users have cited battery life concerns and the significant storage requirements for iOS 26, which vary from 5GB to as much as 15GB. With these requirements, many users might be choosing to wait before updating.

Another update, iOS 26.2, is expected to be released between December 8 and December 16, potentially adding more features and improvements. Apple has not shared specific adoption numbers for the new software, but a surge in usage is expected if users recognize the benefits of the upgrade.

For those reluctant to upgrade, Apple emphasizes the importance of staying current with security patches, which will eventually be limited for the iOS 18 operating system. While exit points to revert to the previous version are no longer available after an upgrade, users may find the new features enticing enough to make the switch.