Apple Releases iOS 18.7 Alongside Major iOS 26 Update

Cupertino, California — On September 15, 2025, Apple introduced its latest software update for iPhone users, iOS 18.7, alongside the much-anticipated iOS 26. While iOS 26 features a complete redesign with Liquid Glass and numerous new functionalities, iOS 18.7 maintains the current aesthetic of users’ devices, focusing mainly on security and bug fixes.

According to Apple’s official release notes, iOS 18.7 provides ‘important bug fixes and security updates’ and is recommended for all users. The update aims to ensure stability and improved performance, especially for users hesitant to adopt the newer iOS 26 due to its potential early bugs.

For those interested in the new features, iOS 26 includes enhancements such as advanced call and message screening systems and improved privacy protections in Safari. Apple’s push into artificial intelligence through features like enhanced Siri integration and an ability to manage messages from unknown senders are also highlights. The release of iOS 26 is seen as Apple’s biggest software update this year, promising significant improvements to user experience.

Users can find the iOS 18.7 update listed under Settings ⇾ General ⇾ Software Update on their devices. Apple encourages users who wish to keep their devices looking the same while still receiving essential security upgrades to choose iOS 18.7. Meanwhile, the company has dropped support for older models, making iOS 26 compatible with devices starting from iPhone 11 and newer.

As Apple rolls out these updates, users should be aware that heavy traffic might cause slow download speeds. It’s advised to wait for a couple of days after the initial rollout to avoid common issues often seen on launch day.

Apple’s iOS 18.7 is now available for download and is expected to serve as a reliable option for users preferring not to upgrade to the new design just yet.