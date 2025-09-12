Apple TV+ Renews ‘Foundation’ for Fourth Season Ahead of Season Finale

Los Angeles, CA — Apple TV+ announced today that its acclaimed sci-fi series “Foundation” has been renewed for a fourth season, just ahead of the season three finale. Production for the new season is set to begin in early 2026.

Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the show has continuously impressed viewers and critics alike, being described as “the gold standard for all science fiction programming.” The third season finale, titled “The Darkness,” will premiere globally on September 12, 2025.

Co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and David Kob expressed excitement about the renewal, stating, “There is no series quite like ‘Foundation,’ and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward into season four.” They added that they look forward to maintaining the emotional storytelling that has defined the series.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, remarked, “It’s been fantastic to watch ‘Foundation’ become such a global phenomenon,” noting the increasing anticipation surrounding each season. “We’re excited to keep exploring this universe together in season four.”

The third season features an impressive cast, including Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, along with Lou Llobell. It also introduced new talent such as Cherry Jones and Troy Kotsur. The series, produced by Paramount Television Studios, continues to expand its narrative scope, following the growing influence of The Foundation amid a dwindling empire.

This season illustrates their struggles against a formidable enemy known as “The Mule,” who seeks dominance through military and mind control tactics. As the series progresses, viewers are left guessing who will survive the looming conflicts.

Apple TV+ has rapidly gained recognition since its launch in November 2019, earning multiple awards for original content and expanding its global reach across various devices. With the anticipated production of season four, fans can expect more compelling drama and exciting storytelling from one of the streaming platform’s flagship series.