Entertainment
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Foundation’ for Fourth Season Ahead of Season Finale
Los Angeles, CA — Apple TV+ announced today that its acclaimed sci-fi series “Foundation” has been renewed for a fourth season, just ahead of the season three finale. Production for the new season is set to begin in early 2026.
Based on Isaac Asimov’s award-winning stories, the show has continuously impressed viewers and critics alike, being described as “the gold standard for all science fiction programming.” The third season finale, titled “The Darkness,” will premiere globally on September 12, 2025.
Co-showrunners Ian Goldberg and David Kob expressed excitement about the renewal, stating, “There is no series quite like ‘Foundation,’ and we feel lucky and honored to be carrying the torch forward into season four.” They added that they look forward to maintaining the emotional storytelling that has defined the series.
Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, remarked, “It’s been fantastic to watch ‘Foundation’ become such a global phenomenon,” noting the increasing anticipation surrounding each season. “We’re excited to keep exploring this universe together in season four.”
The third season features an impressive cast, including Emmy-nominated actors Jared Harris and Lee Pace, along with Lou Llobell. It also introduced new talent such as Cherry Jones and Troy Kotsur. The series, produced by Paramount Television Studios, continues to expand its narrative scope, following the growing influence of The Foundation amid a dwindling empire.
This season illustrates their struggles against a formidable enemy known as “The Mule,” who seeks dominance through military and mind control tactics. As the series progresses, viewers are left guessing who will survive the looming conflicts.
Apple TV+ has rapidly gained recognition since its launch in November 2019, earning multiple awards for original content and expanding its global reach across various devices. With the anticipated production of season four, fans can expect more compelling drama and exciting storytelling from one of the streaming platform’s flagship series.
Recent Posts
- Walker Hayes Reflects on His Father’s Legacy and Personal Struggles
- Apple TV+ Renews ‘Foundation’ for Fourth Season Ahead of Season Finale
- Mike Trout Faces Challenges Amid Ongoing Home Run Chase
- Charlie Kirk’s Rise to Power in Christian Nationalism
- Stars Dazzle in Naked Dresses at London and New York Events
- Brewers Swept by Rangers, Still Eyeing Playoffs
- DermaRite Expands Recall of Hand Soaps Due to Bacterial Contamination
- NFL Announcer Lineup Set for Week 2 Games This Weekend
- SpaceX Launches Nusantara Lima Satellite After Weather Delays
- Authorities Raid Hotel After Death of Brett Gardner’s Son
- Washington Commanders Restructure Tunsil’s Contract, Creating Cap Space
- Roger Goodell’s NFL Legacy: Empathy Amid Controversy
- Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Sparkle During Romantic Dinner
- Jayden Daniels’ Helmet Decal Sparks Cultural Pride in NFL Season Opener
- Aaron Rodgers Nears Brett Favre’s Touchdown Record This Weekend
- Mariners Aim for Win Streak Against Struggling Angels
- Royals and Guardians Clash at Progressive Field Tonight
- Tom Brady Reflects on Career Highlights in Kevin Hart Interview
- Phoenix Mercury Faces Dallas Wings in Season Finale
- World’s Largest Illegal Sports Streaming Site Shut Down