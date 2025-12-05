Apple Reveals 2025 App Store Awards Winners on December 4

CUPERTINO, California — Apple announced the winners of the 2025 App Store Awards today, recognizing 17 standout apps and games for their technical ingenuity and cultural impact. The awards celebrate developers who create innovative experiences that enrich users’ lives.

This year’s selection features a diverse group of apps and games chosen by App Store editors for their exceptional innovation, user experience, and design. According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, “Every year, we’re inspired by the ways developers turn their best ideas into innovative experiences that enrich people’s lives.”

Among the winning apps, Tiimo was recognized as the iPhone App of the Year for its impressive visual planner that helps users manage tasks effectively. Detail’s AI editing tools are praised for making video production accessible to all creators, while Essayist simplifies academic writing with its format automation features on Mac.

In addition, the gaming segment showcased unique titles like Pokémon TCG Pocket, which has captivated users with its stunning artwork and strategic gameplay. DREDGE offers an engaging fishing adventure on iPad, while Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition delivers a remarkable sci-fi experience.

Apple editors also highlighted six apps in the Cultural Impact category. These winners address pressing issues and foster inclusivity. Be My Eyes, for example, pairs AI with global volunteers to assist visually impaired users, while StoryGraph helps elevate diverse authors through community-driven book recommendations.

As the App Store continues to thrive, these awards reflect Apple’s commitment to supporting developers and recognizing the profound impact that apps can have in the digital landscape. Each winning developer will receive a physical App Store Award to honor their contributions.