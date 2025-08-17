Apple Revives Blood Oxygen Detection in Smartwatches After Patent Dispute

Cupertino, California — Apple is reintroducing blood oxygen detection in its latest smartwatches after previously halting the feature due to a patent dispute. The updated functionality will be available on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models starting today, Aug. 14, 2025, through a software update.

The feature, which monitors respiratory health, had been removed from U.S. models as part of an ongoing legal battle with digital health company Masimo. In 2023, the International Trade Commission ruled against Apple regarding Masimo’s pulse oximeter technology, resulting in the removal of the feature during a crucial sales period.

“We strongly disagree with the order issued by ITC,” Apple stated when the decision was made, which primarily affected new Apple Watches sold in the U.S. Existing users with older models were unaffected, as were customers abroad.

In a significant move, the new software, watchOS 11.6.1, paired with iOS 18.6.1, allows the Apple Watch to collect raw sensor data but shifts the data processing to the iPhone. This tweak enables Apple to comply with the patent ruling while still offering users access to blood oxygen readings.

Apple introduced blood oxygen monitoring in 2020, during the pandemic. The feature has been essential for the company in solidifying its role in digital health technology, especially as competition intensifies with companies like Samsung and Google making advancements in health tracking.

Additionally, Apple remains engaged in appealing the original ITC ruling while emphasizing the unchanged status for users who had purchased watches with the original feature or models sold outside the U.S. The company aims to find a resolution, believing the ruling should be overturned.