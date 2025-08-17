Tech
Apple Revives Blood Oxygen Detection in Smartwatches After Patent Dispute
Cupertino, California — Apple is reintroducing blood oxygen detection in its latest smartwatches after previously halting the feature due to a patent dispute. The updated functionality will be available on the Apple Watch Series 9, Series 10, and Ultra 2 models starting today, Aug. 14, 2025, through a software update.
The feature, which monitors respiratory health, had been removed from U.S. models as part of an ongoing legal battle with digital health company Masimo. In 2023, the International Trade Commission ruled against Apple regarding Masimo’s pulse oximeter technology, resulting in the removal of the feature during a crucial sales period.
“We strongly disagree with the order issued by ITC,” Apple stated when the decision was made, which primarily affected new Apple Watches sold in the U.S. Existing users with older models were unaffected, as were customers abroad.
In a significant move, the new software, watchOS 11.6.1, paired with iOS 18.6.1, allows the Apple Watch to collect raw sensor data but shifts the data processing to the iPhone. This tweak enables Apple to comply with the patent ruling while still offering users access to blood oxygen readings.
Apple introduced blood oxygen monitoring in 2020, during the pandemic. The feature has been essential for the company in solidifying its role in digital health technology, especially as competition intensifies with companies like Samsung and Google making advancements in health tracking.
Additionally, Apple remains engaged in appealing the original ITC ruling while emphasizing the unchanged status for users who had purchased watches with the original feature or models sold outside the U.S. The company aims to find a resolution, believing the ruling should be overturned.
Recent Posts
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features
- One question saved a professor from a deadly submersible dive
- Ainsley Earhardt’s Fashion Choices Critiqued by Fans and Experts