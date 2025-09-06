Apple Set to Announce iPhone 17 on September 9, 2025

Cupertino, California — Apple is gearing up for its highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch event, scheduled for September 9, 2025. Although details are not officially confirmed, the tech giant is expected to introduce an exciting lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The new iPhone 17 family promises significant internal and external upgrades. Apple is rumored to unveil the thinnest iPhone yet, the iPhone 17 Air, which will reportedly be just 6.25 mm thick and may replace the current Plus variant. Analysts suggest it could come with a battery capacity of approximately 2,800 mAh.

In terms of performance, the Pro Max is anticipated to house a 5,000 mAh battery, marking it as the longest-lasting iPhone ever. This new model is also expected to feature various thermal management improvements to handle the increased power effectively. All models in the iPhone 17 lineup are anticipated to include new color options and upgraded LTPO displays that support 120Hz refresh rates.

Additionally, the new series will boast enhancements to camera technology, with all iPhone 17 models reportedly featuring a 24MP TrueDepth front-facing camera. The Pro variant is expected to include a 48MP telephoto camera for improved picture quality and zoom capabilities.

The event is slated to begin at 1 p.m. ET, with pre-orders expected to open on September 12 and the devices available for purchase starting September 19. This follows Apple’s traditional release timeline established over the past years.

So far, speculation regarding pricing remains varied, with projections suggesting that the iPhone 17 lineup may mirror the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 17 could start between $799 and $849, while the iPhone 17 Pro may range from $999 to $1,049.

Customers can anticipate a breakthrough in MagSafe technology with new 50W charging capabilities, along with the introduction of the A19 and A19 Pro processors in the latest models. Apple’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology continues, promoting the idea that the iPhone 17 will be a significant upgrade over its predecessors.